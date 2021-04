Tyler Florence's San Francisco Gem

Wayfare Tavern offers American dishes inspired by local cuisine at the turn of the century—pub food at its best! Located in San Francisco 's Financial District, this spot is covered from wall to wall with business suits at lunch, so get there early! The crowd at dinner is a little more mixed, but it is still difficult to get in without reservations. Some of my menu favorites are the deviled eggs, fried chicken, and Brussels sprouts, but everything I have tried has been delicious!