Wayfare Tavern
558 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
+1 415-772-9060
More info
Sun 11:30am - 10pm
Mon - Wed 11am - 10:30pm
Thur, Fri 11am - 11pm
Sat 11:30am - 11pm
Tyler Florence's San Francisco GemWayfare Tavern offers American dishes inspired by local cuisine at the turn of the century—pub food at its best! Located in San Francisco's Financial District, this spot is covered from wall to wall with business suits at lunch, so get there early! The crowd at dinner is a little more mixed, but it is still difficult to get in without reservations. Some of my menu favorites are the deviled eggs, fried chicken, and Brussels sprouts, but everything I have tried has been delicious!
AFAR Staff
over 5 years ago
Great Drinks and Good Food
Wayfare Tavern is a restaurant that serves the best Corpse Reviver cocktails and Deviled Eggs in the city in a British Pub style restaurant.
We had the Deviled Eggs, Hamachi Crudo, Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Macaroni & Cheese. The Deviled Eggs never disappoints, and the Hamachi Crudo was excellent. The Macaroni and Cheese, however, was a tad too creamy for our taste, but was still tasty.
For drinks, I had the Corpse Reviver while my dining companion opted for the Novarro Vineyards Gewurztraminer non-alcoholic wine. Note to non-alcoholic drinkers - this drinks is a YUM.
