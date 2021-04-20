Great Drinks and Good Food

Wayfare Tavern is a restaurant that serves the best Corpse Reviver cocktails and Deviled Eggs in the city in a British Pub style restaurant.



We had the Deviled Eggs, Hamachi Crudo, Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Macaroni & Cheese. The Deviled Eggs never disappoints, and the Hamachi Crudo was excellent. The Macaroni and Cheese, however, was a tad too creamy for our taste, but was still tasty.



For drinks, I had the Corpse Reviver while my dining companion opted for the Novarro Vineyards Gewurztraminer non-alcoholic wine. Note to non-alcoholic drinkers - this drinks is a YUM.