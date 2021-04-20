Where are you going?
Way Cool Tattoos Uptown [CLOSED]

4687 Yonge St, North York, ON M2N 5M3, Canada
Website
| +1 416-227-0754
Mon - Fri 7:30am - 6pm
Sat 9am - 12pm

Stop into Way Cool Tattoos Uptown to checkout local tattoo artist's work.

If you're coming to town for a souvenir, why not go all out and get one you'll never forget? The folks at Way Cool Tattoos should have no problem helping you out. I suggest a heart with your girlfriend's name on your chest, a dragon across your shoulder, a barbed-wire arm band, or a naked lady with a laser beam across your back.

Just kidding—I think the fellas at Way Cool are more creative than that, and their ink is renowned as some of the best in the city.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

