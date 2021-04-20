Cosmic Bowling at Waveland
There’s bowling and then there’s cosmic bowling. Regular bowling is pedestrian, under bright fluorescent lights where everyone can judge your bowling skills. Cosmic bowling is infinitely cooler and better because it’s dark with fog machines and black lighting and a banging rock sound track. That’s right, no one’s paying attention to your gutter ball because everyone’s dancing to Poison and watching Bon Jovi music videos! Wanna get your bowl on, eat some nachos with nobody watching and rediscover why Judas Priest is the greatest band that ever lived? Then head down to Waveland Bowl on Monday or Thursday nights and rock out, man. It’s righteous. Get into it. PS: Kids can cosmic bowl on the weekend afternoons. It’s a little lighter on the Poison and heavier on the inflatable bumpers but for an afternoon of fun and games when it’s cold outside, cosmic bowling can’t be beat.