Watson Lake

Watson Lake, Prescott, AZ 86301, USA
Website
Rocks and Water near Prescott Prescott Arizona United States

Rocks and Water near Prescott

This place is a wonderful surprise just 4 miles northeast of downtown Prescott, Az. The lake was formed by a dam in the 1900's, and the granite dells that surround the lake, and are in the lake are amazing.

Not well known, but just of Hwy 89A it is easy to get to. Canoeing around the rocks is a superb. Hiking the rocks is easy and fun.

I have been here twice and feel it is a must experience for anyone passing through the area. Yet is not al all publicized. I guess the locals want to keep it that way.
By Jack MacDonough , AFAR Local Expert

