Have a Drink and a Read

The Waterstone's on Piccadilly has a cafe, bar, and restaurant on its fifth floor that looks over central London . If you sit by the window, you can get a fantastic view of the West End. Not that you'll be concentrating, of course—the selection at this bookshop is so huge you'll almost certainly be nose-deep in a novel by this point. It's also a buzzing place for end-of-week cocktails.