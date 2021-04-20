Where are you going?
Watermill

Dorado Beach Resort & Club, Dorado, 00646, Puerto Rico
The Plantation Village offers luxury residences on the edge of the golf course for extended or permanent stays. On this property—which all guests of the Ritz-Carlton and the Plantation Resort Residences have access to—is a water park designed to resemble the old sugarcane mill.

Although this construction is not original, the detailed architecture may convince you otherwise. There's a historic air about the place, whether you're floating in the river or racing down the two 30-foot water slides. There are smaller pool areas and climbable structures to keep kids entertained while you relax too.

Only open on the weekends, this is the perfect break from the saltwater and a fun place to spend the day. Don't worry about bringing a lunch, there is a bar & grill on site. Be sure to stay till the evening to enjoy music and lights on the fountains.
By Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert

