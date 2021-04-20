Watermark Cruises
1 Dock St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
| +1 410-268-7600
Photo by Cruises on the Bay by Watermark
Sat, Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm
Cruising the Chesapeake BayYou can get a quick taste of nautical life around Annapolis Harbor and the Chesapeake Bay with a 40-minute Watermark riverboat cruise.
Once aboard the iconic red and white "Harbor Queen" riverboat, you get a narrated guided tour that includes Annapolis' history as a seaport, its waterways as well as glimpses of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.