Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Watermark Cruises

1 Dock St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Website
| +1 410-268-7600
Cruising the Chesapeake Bay Annapolis Maryland United States

More info

Sat, Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm

Cruising the Chesapeake Bay

You can get a quick taste of nautical life around Annapolis Harbor and the Chesapeake Bay with a 40-minute Watermark riverboat cruise.

Once aboard the iconic red and white "Harbor Queen" riverboat, you get a narrated guided tour that includes Annapolis' history as a seaport, its waterways as well as glimpses of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points