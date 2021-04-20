Watermark Art Center
A staple in Bemidji since 1982, the nonprofit, member-supported Watermark Art Center works to encourage the growth and development of visual art in northern Minnesota. Home to four galleries, it presents a variety of quality exhibitions and also hosts classes, workshops, and festivals to engage the local community. Shows have featured everything from painting, drawing, and photography to sculpture and multimedia work, while classes, which are available for children, adults, and families, focus on topics as varied as textile weaving, Saami bracelets, and garden stone art. Stop by to see what’s going on, then visit the Gallery Shop, where you can pick up ceramics, paintings, and more for unique souvenirs.