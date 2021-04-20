Where are you going?
Waterloo

1410 Waterloo, Belgium
Climbing the Butte du Lion Waterloo Belgium

Climbing the Butte du Lion

Just south of Brussels is the town that most people think is somewhere in England - Waterloo. This is the place where Napoleon got his short little bottom kicked by the British and Prussians almost 200 years ago.

Waterloo is well worth the visit to educate yourself on the major battle that shaped European politics for years to come.

By the way, the battle didn't really take place in Waterloo; Waterloo is up the road and was the headquarters of the Duke of Wellington. Instead of using the more suitable name, that of La Belle Alliance, where the battle actually took place, the Duke, being an arrogant Englishman, opted to name it after his HQ.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

