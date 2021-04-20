Where are you going?
Waterfront Warehouse

1549 Lower Water St
Website
| +1 902-425-7610
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 10pm

Sensational Seafood Served Fireside

This seafood restaurant sits right at the waterfront ensuring freshness, and their fireplace makes the dining room cozy and romantic. The menu features all sorts of Atlantic seafood—oysters, crabs, and lobster—and has a respectable drinks list to boot.
By Keph Senett , AFAR Local Expert

Lisa Cheng
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago

Waterfront Warehouse

This family-friendly restaurant serves seafood in portion sizes made for sharing. If you're hungry, order the seafood tower (snow crab, lobster, oysters and shrimp). It comes served with house-made chutneys and a vodka-infused cocktail sauce, plus a smoked oyster dip made with aged cheddar.

