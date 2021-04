Float Yourself To Sleep

Parked right on the Toronto waterfront is the Botel, the city's only place to stay literally in the water. This floating B&B would certainly be a refreshing change of pace with a picture perfect view of the city and harbour. Have your gourmet breakfast on deck of the private yacht and cocktails in the open air as the sun goes down. Speaking French and English, the owners will give you a unique experience on Lake Ontario.