waterfront Fort Washington, MD 20745, USA

At the Marina Undoubtedly, the heart of National Harbor is its marina and waterfront. You’ll likely spend time here so check out the options. Here is where you can board a water taxi to go over to Alexandria, VA or further afar to Mount Vernon and even Georgetown, D.C. For a romantic night, consider a dinner cruise on the Potomac. If active is more your lifestyle, then rent a kayak or a paddle boat or even a sailboat.



During the day, the little beach area will be filled with adults and kids, playing in the sand and relaxing. Join in but you’ll need to bring your own beach gear. Nearby is the National Carousel, which the little ones will go wild over. It’s not expensive entertainment for them and adults get to ride free with their children.



If the beach is not your cup of tea, there are plenty of restaurants all fronting the marina. Wonderful places for a romantic dinner date or simply food, drinks and lively conversation with friends or family.



The marina is where you can come for daily yoga in the morning and you’ll see plenty of joggers on the path that runs alongside the waterfront. You couldn’t have a more beautiful backdrop for exercising than the Potomac River.



If you’re visiting in the summer time, head to marina for free classic movies on Sunday evenings. On Saturday nights, the Chesapeake Orchestra takes the stage to perform free concerts.



Or just take a seat at an Adirondack chair, relax and soak in the view!