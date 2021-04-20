Where are you going?
Waterbom

Jalan Kartika Plaza
+62 361 755676
More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm

A water park in Bali may seem a bit redundant with all the beaches, but it's actually a pretty great place to spend a day. The landscaped gardens with lots of Bali style carvings and other features like shady sitting platforms make Waterbom a lot more appealing than most fryingly hot concrete water parks. There are rides for all ages from lots of mini slides for little kids, crazy dropping from terrifying heights at unnatural angles for those brave enough, and the lazy river and a giant central pool for everyone else. The pool bar can get rowdy, but if that's not your scene it's easy to get away from it as well. A great family day out!

www.waterbom-bali.com
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

