Water Taxi

2000 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA
Website
| +1 954-529-6728
Water Taxi: The Scenic Route to Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale Florida United States

More info

Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Water Taxi: The Scenic Route to Fort Lauderdale

Travel up and down the east coast of Florida in a water taxi from Hollywood Beach to Fort Lauderdale. The Intracoastal Waterway is absolutely beautiful. In transit you'll view gorgeous yachts, homes, and other sights. The captain will point out celebrity mansions and provide a brief history of the area. You can also get off at various stops and catch back up with another water taxi after exploring.

Popular destinations offshore include the Hollywood Boardwalk, Las Olas, and Fort Lauderdale Beach. Enjoy the shopping, dining, and entertainment, then jump back on another water taxi to take you back to your final destination.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

