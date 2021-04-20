Where are you going?
Watch City Brewing Company

256 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Website
| +1 781-647-4000
Craft Brews from Around the World Waltham Massachusetts United States

Craft Brews from Around the World

Watch City covers all the bases when it comes to craft beers. They have an impressive international selection of ales and stouts, as well as their own flagship stout, ale and IPA. Malt, hops, toasty, caramel—they speak the language here. The menu has a good selection of bar food—who can argue with the 'Tick, Tock' burger?

Brunch on Sunday brings a loyal following. And when you're ready, they have a brew workshop so you can craft at home.
By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert

