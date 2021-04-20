Watch City Brewing Company
256 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
| +1 781-647-4000
Craft Brews from Around the WorldWatch City covers all the bases when it comes to craft beers. They have an impressive international selection of ales and stouts, as well as their own flagship stout, ale and IPA. Malt, hops, toasty, caramel—they speak the language here. The menu has a good selection of bar food—who can argue with the 'Tick, Tock' burger?
Brunch on Sunday brings a loyal following. And when you're ready, they have a brew workshop so you can craft at home.