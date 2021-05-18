Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Wat Pho

2 Thanon Sanam Chai, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Website
| +66 2 222 9779
Temple of the Reclining Buddha, Bangkok Bangkok Thailand

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 6:30pm

Temple of the Reclining Buddha, Bangkok

Wat Pho, the Temple of the Reclining Buddha, is in a suburb of Bangkok, right beside the Grand Palace. There are always lines, apparently, and why shouldn't there be. This huge golden statue of a smiling golden Buddha is something to see. He lies, casually holding his great golden enlightened head, which is a full forty three meters (129 feet) from his golden toes (inlaid with mother-of-pearl). Surrounded by majestically colorful tiles he casts a bemused glance at the hordes of unenlightened that pass before his great shimmering body. Around him, flowers, dancers, elephants, exotic plant life. Beautiful beyond belief, the resplendent Buddha blesses all who come...
By Anne McGlynn
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

Bask In Tahiti’s Beauty, Overwater Bungalows, And World-Class Cuisine (Sponsored)
Bask In Tahiti’s Beauty, Overwater Bungalows, And World-Class Cuisine (Sponsored)
Italy Is Now Open to All U.S. Leisure Travelers on COVID-Tested Flights
Italy Is Now Open to All U.S. Leisure Travelers on COVID-Tested Flights
It’s Not Too Late to Get Reservations at These Popular National Parks
It’s Not Too Late to Get Reservations at These Popular National Parks