Temple of the Reclining Buddha, Bangkok
Wat Pho, the Temple of the Reclining Buddha, is in a suburb of Bangkok
, right beside the Grand Palace. There are always lines, apparently, and why shouldn't there be. This huge golden statue of a smiling golden Buddha is something to see. He lies, casually holding his great golden enlightened head, which is a full forty three meters (129 feet) from his golden toes (inlaid with mother-of-pearl). Surrounded by majestically colorful tiles he casts a bemused glance at the hordes of unenlightened that pass before his great shimmering body. Around him, flowers, dancers, elephants, exotic plant life. Beautiful beyond belief, the resplendent Buddha blesses all who come...