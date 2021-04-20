Where are you going?
Wat Mai

Sisavangvong Road, Luang Prabang, Laos
Wat Mai, Luang Prabang, Laos.

Rubbing shoulders with tangerine-robed monks in Laos is one of the best parts about any visit to Luang Prabang. The young monks are often eager to converse with respectful visitors; this young fellow peppered me with questions outside of a small Wat while his friends waited for him on the street. When he was finished quizzing me, he took off like a shot - I couldn't have been in a better position to create this image.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

Luang Prabang, Laos

If I could some up my time in Laos with one picture this would be the one. Tranquility at its finest.


