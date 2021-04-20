Wat Mai
Sisavangvong Road, Luang Prabang, Laos
Chase The Escaping MonkWat Mai, Luang Prabang, Laos.
Rubbing shoulders with tangerine-robed monks in Laos is one of the best parts about any visit to Luang Prabang. The young monks are often eager to converse with respectful visitors; this young fellow peppered me with questions outside of a small Wat while his friends waited for him on the street. When he was finished quizzing me, he took off like a shot - I couldn't have been in a better position to create this image.
