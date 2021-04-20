Where are you going?
Wasteland

1660 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Website
| +1 415-863-3150
Shop Vintage at Wasteland on Haight Street San Francisco California United States

Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 8pm

Shop Vintage at Wasteland on Haight Street

With locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Studio City, Wasteland is the secondhand and new clothing outfitter for Californians.

Looking to sell your clothes? Stop by the location on Haight Street any day from noon to 6 pm with your items to have them appraised.

Need something new for your wardrobe, be it vintage, designer, or an independent label? Come by to browse the selection of women’s clothes, shoes, and accessories to find what you need for any casual occasion.

The Haight Street shop is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am to 8 pm and Sundays from noon to 7 pm.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

