Washington Park Hotel South Beach

1050 Washington Avenue
+1 305-421-6265

Washington Park Hotel

Occupying an entire city block in the heart of South Beach, the Washington Park Hotel is a campus of four charmingly restored Art Deco buildings with a large front yard, a retro kidney-shaped swimming pool and clean, yet relatively no frills rooms. At the center is a historic coral house where the West Village’s cult favorite bar Employees Only is found. Led by head barman Danilo Bozovic who moved from New York to introduce the concept to South Beach, the menu of expertly crafted cocktails is augmented by Eastern European bistro fare.
By Shayne Benowitz , AFAR Contributor

