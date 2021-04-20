Waterfront Activities Center
2300 Arboretum Dr E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
| +1 206-543-8800
Kayak in the ArboretumLocated on the shores of Lake Washington, the 230-acre Washington Park Arboretum is a lesser-known Seattle gem. It features a large botanical garden, a Japanese garden, a fragrance garden, and a waterfront walking trail. There are bike trails, too, and if you're pressed for time, a quick scenic drive through is worth the trip.
On a sunny day, nothing beats renting a kayak and paddling around the lake. Rentals cost $12 per hour on weekends ($10 on weekdays). You can spot heron, turtles, ducks, and other wildlife, and there's a small island where you can have a picnic. Wild blackberries grow near the shore, but only the most coordinated should try to pick them from their kayak.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Nature Lovers Arboretum
The park and arboretum was a Seattle highlight because of all the trails and bike paths throughout a gorgeous city green space. It was great to see all their working beehives, their various greenhouse projects and meander through the miles of trails reading labels of vegetation indigenous to the Pacific Northwest.
We visited Volunteer Park in the morning, and stopped through Washington Park for a walk before going into the city. Definitely two hotspots for gardeners traveling to Seattle.
Because the weather was so gorgeous while we were visiting Seattle, we did most of our sightseeing outdoors! Who knew there were so many great parks and tourist highlights for gardeners and nature lovers.
This would have been a great place to go biking or running!
