Waterfront Activities Center

The park and arboretum was a Seattle highlight because of all the trails and bike paths throughout a gorgeous city green space. It was great to see all their working beehives, their various greenhouse projects and meander through the miles of trails reading labels of vegetation indigenous to the Pacific Northwest.We visited Volunteer Park in the morning, and stopped through Washington Park for a walk before going into the city. Definitely two hotspots for gardeners traveling to Seattle.Because the weather was so gorgeous while we were visiting Seattle, we did most of our sightseeing outdoors! Who knew there were so many great parks and tourist highlights for gardeners and nature lovers.This would have been a great place to go biking or running!