Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Wasatch Wildflower Festival

Solitude, UT 84121, USA
Website
Watch the Wildflowers Solitude Utah United States

Watch the Wildflowers

Snowbird has a thing for rarefied air, in case you haven’t guessed. The adventure outfitter facilitates aerial tram rides, mountain coasters, alpine slides, climbing walls, rope courses, bungee trampolines, and more, and also offers a Little Cottonwood Canyon kids camp, the Wasatch Adaptive Sport program designed to build strength, stamina and self-esteem of participants, and a number of outdoor athletic competitions for those who want to test their mettle against other outdoor enthusiasts. If the family would rather take it easy, there’s the annual Wasatch Wildflower Festival, which may distract the kids long enough for you to escape to the local Oktoberfest.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points