Wasatch Wildflower Festival Solitude, UT 84121, USA

Watch the Wildflowers Snowbird has a thing for rarefied air, in case you haven’t guessed. The adventure outfitter facilitates aerial tram rides, mountain coasters, alpine slides, climbing walls, rope courses, bungee trampolines, and more, and also offers a Little Cottonwood Canyon kids camp, the Wasatch Adaptive Sport program designed to build strength, stamina and self-esteem of participants, and a number of outdoor athletic competitions for those who want to test their mettle against other outdoor enthusiasts. If the family would rather take it easy, there’s the annual Wasatch Wildflower Festival, which may distract the kids long enough for you to escape to the local Oktoberfest.