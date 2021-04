Wasaga Beach Wasaga Beach, ON, Canada

Spend a Day at the Beach Since Collingwood is located smack on Georgian Bay, a day at the beach is a must. While Sunset Point in town is beautiful, it's also rocky. A short drive west to Craigleith or Meaford opens up sandier options, but head east along the bay to Wasaga and you'll find sun on the world's longest freshwater beach. Perfect for windsurfing, a boat ride, firing up the grill in the park, or just a quick dip, the sandy, shallow beaches in the area refresh your summer.