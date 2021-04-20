In the presence of royalty
We spent a lovely afternoon at Warwick castle, just last week. The day was beautiful so it was really packed with people on the castle grounds. Food, water and ice cream is sold but the lines are pretty long. Luckily the inside was pretty empty so we could enjoy the rooms in peace. Come see Henry VIII and his six wives and a young Winston Churchill who used to stay at the castle. It is a beautifully maintained castle inside and out. All day long the have bird shows with different eagles and vultures. My favorite one was the gorgeous American Eagle. It is really worth visiting although I would suggest going during the week if you want to avoid the crowds. Getting the tickets online is recommended as the lines are huge. They have 2 ticket offices and hundreds of visitors. It's also cheaper.