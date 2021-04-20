Where are you going?
Warung Sopa

Jalan Raya Pengosekan, banjar Pengosekan, MAS, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
+62 822-1168-5757
Soup and Other Healthy Things Ubud Indonesia

Soup and Other Healthy Things

Warung Sopa is an all vegetarian restaurant with 2 locations in Ubud. The original one is on Jalan Sugriwa and the second larger one with lots of garden space is in Pengosekan. The menu is a mix of Indonesian nasi campur (rice and small portions of other dishes to choose from), Japanese food and delicious juices...oh and delicious homemade soups of course. There is lots of open air seating and a lovely kids play area.
The coconut ice cream is amazing on a hot afternoon.
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

