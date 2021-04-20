Warung Mangga Madu
Jl. Gn. Sari No.1, Peliatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
+62 361 977334
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 10pm
Happy Simple Food at Mangga MaduAs in most tourist towns it can be tough to find places to eat in Ubud that aren’t just full of other tourists eating what locals eat but paying 3 times the price. Mangga Madu is one of those rare finds that caters to expats, locals and tourists. It’s no secret it exists, but a lot of tourists who don’t have their own transport find it just a little too far from central Ubud on foot.
For years Mangga Madu has been serving up consistently delicious nasi campur (rice with small portions of a number of vegetable and meat dishes) and other staples like cap cay (vegetables stir fry with a light sauce), nasi goring (fried rice) and soto ayam (chicken noodle soup). Everything is extremely cheap, dinner for 2 is usually no more than $5, and the prices haven’t changed much at all since I started going there 8 years ago.
If you make it there, you’ll definitely go back, especially if you try their sickly pink but somehow addictive soda gembira or happy soda.