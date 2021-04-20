Warung Makan Semesta Jalan Monkey Forest Ubud

Whole Foods at Semesta Warung Semesta is one of those great cafes that you stumble across and wonder why you've never been there before. It has 2 nice open levels with lots of light and air, although upstairs is for smokers, and big tables, which are great if you need to do some emailing. They use local, organic ingredients whenever possible and have a good selection of pure juices and use no MSG in any of their food. Upstairs there is a small kitchen where they hold Balinese cooking classes for small groups.



