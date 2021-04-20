Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Warung Dobil

Jl. Srikandi No. 9, Nusa Dua, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Website
| +62 361 771633
Nusa Dua's Best Roast Suckling Pig (Babi Guling) Kuta Indonesia

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 4pm

Nusa Dua's Best Roast Suckling Pig (Babi Guling)

The roast pig (babi guling) served in small warungs, or casual roadside restaurants, throughout Bali is justifiably lauded. With a mix of juicy meat and crispy, caramelized skin, all flavored with turmeric, lemongrass, galangal, coriander seeds, and chili, the dish hits multiple pleasure centers of the brain.

The best place in Nusa Dua for babi guling is said to be Warung Dobil.

By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points