Warung Dobil
Jl. Srikandi No. 9, Nusa Dua, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
| +62 361 771633
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 4pm
Nusa Dua's Best Roast Suckling Pig (Babi Guling)The roast pig (babi guling) served in small warungs, or casual roadside restaurants, throughout Bali is justifiably lauded. With a mix of juicy meat and crispy, caramelized skin, all flavored with turmeric, lemongrass, galangal, coriander seeds, and chili, the dish hits multiple pleasure centers of the brain.
The best place in Nusa Dua for babi guling is said to be Warung Dobil.