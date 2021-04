Warsaw Rising Museum

Through photographs, films, sound recordings, and interactive displays, this museum tells the story of the Warsaw Uprising of 1944, during which the Polish underground resistance fought to liberate Warsaw from German occupation. The heroic yet tragic event in Poland ’s history famously started on August 1, 1944, and lasted for 63 days, leaving 200,000 civilians dead and the city of Warsaw burned to the ground. Whether you stand by the resistance or agree with those historians who feel the decision to fight against all odds was reckless, it’s impossible not to be deeply moved by this museum and the story it tells—a day-by-day account of the courageous struggle of the insurgents, many of whom were no more than 20 years old.