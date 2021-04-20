Warsaw Rising Museum
Grzybowska 79, 00-844 Warszawa, Poland
| +48 22 539 79 05
Photo courtesy of Julia-Sielicka/ Warsaw Tourist Office
More info
Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon, Wed, Fri 8am - 6pm
Thur 8am - 8pm
Warsaw Rising MuseumThrough photographs, films, sound recordings, and interactive displays, this museum tells the story of the Warsaw Uprising of 1944, during which the Polish underground resistance fought to liberate Warsaw from German occupation. The heroic yet tragic event in Poland’s history famously started on August 1, 1944, and lasted for 63 days, leaving 200,000 civilians dead and the city of Warsaw burned to the ground. Whether you stand by the resistance or agree with those historians who feel the decision to fight against all odds was reckless, it’s impossible not to be deeply moved by this museum and the story it tells—a day-by-day account of the courageous struggle of the insurgents, many of whom were no more than 20 years old.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Commemorate the Struggles of the Varsovians
Through approximately 1,500 photographs, films and sound recordings, visitors learn about the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, which was crushed by the Nazis and led to the deaths of nearly two hundred thousand Poles and the destruction of most of the city. The museum commemorates not only the Warsaw Uprising of 1944, but also the later struggles of the Polish people under the Communist regime.