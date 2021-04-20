Warren Wilson College Swannanoa, NC 28778, USA

Learn to contradance in Asheville Enjoy being flung around by energetic, enthusiastic partners? You don't? I bet you change your mind when you've tried a contradance. This is folk dancing with vim, vigour and a large application of centrifugal force. The weekly dance at Warren Wilson college takes place in the gym on cold nights, but the evening I went it was in the bandstand, under a mesh of fairy lights. The regulars are generous and newcomers are welcomed - they'll help you pick up the steps, or at least fling you gamely in the right direction. There's a gleefully anarchic feel to the whole evening - Warren Wilson is known as an eccentric place and sure enough, the night I visited there were plenty of men in masks, skirts or even, on one occasion, a pink silk nightgown.