Warren Wilson College

Swannanoa, NC 28778, USA
Learn to contradance in Asheville Swannanoa North Carolina United States

Learn to contradance in Asheville

Enjoy being flung around by energetic, enthusiastic partners? You don't? I bet you change your mind when you've tried a contradance. This is folk dancing with vim, vigour and a large application of centrifugal force. The weekly dance at Warren Wilson college takes place in the gym on cold nights, but the evening I went it was in the bandstand, under a mesh of fairy lights. The regulars are generous and newcomers are welcomed - they'll help you pick up the steps, or at least fling you gamely in the right direction. There's a gleefully anarchic feel to the whole evening - Warren Wilson is known as an eccentric place and sure enough, the night I visited there were plenty of men in masks, skirts or even, on one occasion, a pink silk nightgown.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

