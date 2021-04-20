Where are you going?
Warner Theatre

513 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
Website
| +1 202-783-4000
Local Twist on the Nutcracker Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

Local Twist on the Nutcracker

One of D.C.'s most beloved Christmas holiday traditions. Places like the Kennedy Center and Strathmore Theatre put on traditional versions of Tchaikovsky's timeless ballet, whereas the Warner Theatre offers a unique American twist done by the Washington Ballet.

Set in D.C., the Washington Ballet's version features George Washington as the heroic Nutcracker and England's King George III as the Rat King. Also, a spectacular array of dazzling costumes and sets featuring Native Americans, frontiersmen, soldiers, and cherry blossoms are witnessed throughout.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
