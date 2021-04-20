Warisan Restaurants
Jl. Raya Kerobokan No. 38, Banjar Taman, Kuta, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
+62 361 731175
Photo courtesy of Warisan
A Tasty LegacyWarisan, which translates as 'a legacy' really is just that after over 20 years on the fine dining scene in Bali. Their menu might not have much to do with Balinese food, but it is delicious and the atmosphere is beautiful despite how built up the surroundings have become over the years since they first opened. It isn't the most trendy restaurant anymore, but customers come back time and time again which proves they don't need any more than excellent food, service and a great wine selection.
Warisan also have a gallery and shop selling furniture and antiques from around Indonesia.