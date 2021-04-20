Wapusk Adventures
321 Kelsey Blvd, Churchill, MB, Canada
| +1 204-675-2887
Dog Sledding With Wapusk AdventuresOwned and operated by the “top dog,” Dave Daley, Wapusk Adventures is a complete immersion experience into the world of Canadian dog sledding. Dave is of the native Maite people in Manitoba, and his passion for dog sledding comes out of his zeal to keep his culture alive through this sport. Before sledding Dave gives a history of the sport as well as a knowledge of it, so you get an idea of the incredible skill, work and athleticism that goes in to dog sledding.
Afterwards, it’s time to bundle up and go for a mile-long ride; known as the “I-did-a-mile.” It’s just you and a partner with a dog musher (driver) at the back of the sled, guiding the dogs with gentle commands through the quiet of the snowy Churchill forests. Even if your main reason for visiting this region of Canada is to see the polar bears, definitely make a stop at Wapusk Adventures: it will be another highlight of your trip.
Ashley Castle traveled to Manitoba courtesy of Travel Manitoba and Tauck . Her highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Ashley’s trip at the USTOA blog - http://ustoa.com/blog/category/afar/