Wapta Falls

Get As Close As You Dare to Pounding Wapta Falls

Get As Close As You Dare to Pounding Wapta Falls

Of all the beautiful waterfalls we saw during this visit to the Canadian Rockies, Wapta was my favorite. A short straight hike through a remarkably dense forest leads to a few great overlooks of the river and falls - with a chain link fence blocking off the sheer cliffs.

Continue to follow the downward trend of the trail to a forested area until you reach a fork. Take the left fork and follow the trail down past the falls to the lower portion of the river. From here you can walk out freely along the rocks and as close to the waterfall as you want depending on how willing you are to get dampened by the serious spray coming off the pounding water.
By Adina Marguerite Pease , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
