Wapping Project Wapping, London, UK

Eat. Play. Love. Is it a restaurant? An art gallery? A book store? Try all of the above. This vaulted-ceiling space, way over in Wapping just south of Whitechapel, features an array of feasts for all senses: Dine on small-portion fancy food in the main area of the former hydraulic power station, then head downstairs beneath it all to see whatever art exhibit is on at the moment. If you just want a cuppa, order one from the counter and pop over to the bookshop for a quiet, relaxing read.