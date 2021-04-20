Where are you going?
Wandering Goose

403 15th Avenue East
+1 206-323-9938
Seattle Washington United States

Sun - Sat 7am - 4pm
Fri 5pm - 9pm

Get Your Goose

A small, Southern-influenced cafe on the 15th Avenue strip, the Wandering Goose is worth a visit if only for its excellent neon sign – a plump, bottom-heavy goose waddling back and forth. Their breakfast and lunch fare includes classics like biscuits and sausage gravy, grits, hush puppies, and collard greens. Once a week, starting at 5 p.m., it's Fried Chicken Friday, where you can get three pieces of buttermilk fried chicken, three sides, and a biscuit for $19. For an indulgent breakfast or lunch, wander on over... and prepare to waddle out.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

