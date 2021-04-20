Where are you going?
Waltham India Grocery

315 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Website
| +1 781-899-6018
Bringing a Slice of India to Moody Street Waltham Massachusetts United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 9pm

Bringing a Slice of India to Moody Street

I can never get enough of India, and this market is almost enough to satisfy me in between trips. Loaded with enough exotic fruits and vegetables to feed a small army, this is the place to come when you need a hit of Mumbai. Indian families fill the aisles on the weekend, and I've spent way too much time just looking through the selection and taking a mental trip. The frozen food section is delish, and the food court downstairs will satisfy the hungry with a taste for the exotic. Mango smoothies on tap!
By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert

