Waltham India Grocery

Bringing a Slice of India to Moody Street
I can never get enough of India, and this market is almost enough to satisfy me in between trips. Loaded with enough exotic fruits and vegetables to feed a small army, this is the place to come when you need a hit of Mumbai. Indian families fill the aisles on the weekend, and I've spent way too much time just looking through the selection and taking a mental trip. The frozen food section is delish, and the food court downstairs will satisfy the hungry with a taste for the exotic. Mango smoothies on tap!