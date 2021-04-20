Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden
Malcolm Rd, Poortview, Roodepoort, 1724, South Africa
| +27 86 100 1278
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm
Wander Through Walter's GardenThe Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens have amazing rolling lawns and a great variety of local and foreign plant species in different sections. There's even a waterfall at the one end which is home to a pair of Black Eagles! Seasonal changes bring in changes to different sections of the gardens, with specific areas being more colourful tan others at certain times of the year.
The garden is a popular venue amongst locals and has been voted the Best Place to Get back to Nature in Gauteng for 9 years in a row!
Hangout under the trees and have a picnic with friends or family, while the sound of the waterfall nearby and the many bird species provide some light, natural background sounds
If you're not the type to picnic, you can always get something to eat or drink at the restaurant situated near the waterfall.