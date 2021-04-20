Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resorts
Starwood’s Swan & Dolphin resorts offer all the convenience of a Disney World resort without the over-the-top mouse branding. Designed by iconic architect Michael Graves, the tropical-themed pair is linked by a lagoon and falls within walking distance (or boat or shuttle ride) of Epcot and Hollywood Studios. While room rates here are lower than at some of the Disney-managed resorts, there’s an additional $28 daily fee that covers WiFi, phone calls, access to the gym and pool activities, plus fun extras like a s’mores kit for use around the campfire. Guest rooms are bright and contemporary, with cool colors and geometric artwork; families can book L-shaped rooms, which provide additional space and a sleeper sofa. Multiple lap pools and whirlpools are a bonus to the main grotto pool and white-sand beach, and more than a dozen restaurants are on property, including a Todd English seafood restaurant, Shula’s Steak House, and a casual Mediterranean market serving lighter fare. While restaurants here are not covered by the Disney Dining Plan, there is a loyalty dining program.