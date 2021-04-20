Walplein Walplein, 8000 Brugge, Belgium

Take a Tour of the Halve Maan Family Brewery Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. Did you know there are 700 kinds of beer brewed in Belgium? Neither did I, but I was happy to find out about it when I visited the family brewery, De Halve Maan, and took a guided tour. The brewery, which was established by Henry Maes, is a family business that goes back six generations to 1856. It is the only family brewery in the old historical district of Bruges that is still active.



The tour, which can be in English, Dutch, or French, lasts 45 minutes and takes you through the initial steps of the brewing process and shows you both the old traditional ways and the modern methods.

The tour guide takes you to the brewery rooftop, from there you have a stunning view of historical Bruges. When the tour is over you get your own draft of beer, which makes it all worth it!

