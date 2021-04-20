Walon & Rosetti
Located in Frankfurt’s vibrant, and occasionally seedy, Bahnhofviertel (train station quarter), this popular restaurant offers an apt mix of loud music and minimal decor—in the austere bar area, dark green walls surround a few wooden tables topped with candles. Thankfully, dishes change every few months and cater to vegetarians and meat eaters alike, ranging from eggplant with saffron yogurt to generous portions of salmon and steak. There’s also a decent selection of wine and a few beers available. It’s worth nothing that Walon & Rosetti doesn’t accept credit cards and that you should arrive as early as you can—especially on weekends.