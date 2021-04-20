Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Walon & Rosetti

Moselstraße 15, 60329 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Website
| +49 162 1888788
Walon & Rosetti Frankfurt Germany

More info

Mon - Sat 5pm - 1am

Walon & Rosetti

Located in Frankfurt’s vibrant, and occasionally seedy, Bahnhofviertel (train station quarter), this popular restaurant offers an apt mix of loud music and minimal decor—in the austere bar area, dark green walls surround a few wooden tables topped with candles. Thankfully, dishes change every few months and cater to vegetarians and meat eaters alike, ranging from eggplant with saffron yogurt to generous portions of salmon and steak. There’s also a decent selection of wine and a few beers available. It’s worth nothing that Walon & Rosetti doesn’t accept credit cards and that you should arrive as early as you can—especially on weekends.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points