Walnut St. Station Montclair, NJ 07042, USA

Fresh and Local Just Looks Better I stopped by the Walnut Street Station Saturday Farmer's Market today. Long before being a "locavore" became a buzzword, nearby local farms came to the parking lot at this mid-Montclair train station to vend their wares. Stunning variety, including fresh game and cut flowers. You can smell the difference from supermarket produce the second you get out of your car. Yum, and you get to support small local businesses.