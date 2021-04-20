Where are you going?
Walliser Stube

111 Lake Louise Dr, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
| +1 403-522-3511
Swiss Foundue in the Canadian Rockies Lake Louise Canada

Sun - Sat 6pm - 9pm

After a long day of skiing in cold temperatures and bone-chilling winds a pot of bubbling cheese and a plate of cubed bread sound utterly satisfying. The best fix for that craving is fondue and in Lake Louise, the best place to indulge is Walliser Stube in the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise Hotel. The name Walliser comes from the Kanton Wallis which is home to the Matterhorn in the southwest region of Switzerland. Make sure to reserve a table in advance and bring an appetite. The menu at Walliser Stube features other regionally-influenced Alpine dishes such as forest mushroom spatzle and veal Emincé Zurich style. But the fondue is the real star. There are about six varieties of cheese fondue to choose from including the traditional, finished with nutmeg and black pepper, and the roasted garlic and porcini. After the cheese comes the meats. I recommend the bison and ask for a skewer of scallops and shrimp on the side. For dessert, you can't go wrong with the dark chocolate or the Toblerone...in fact, order one of each. If you're into wine, ask the sommelier to help pair a glass or bottle. The restaurant has an extensive wine list and bottles are stored in a floor-to-ceiling library which staff access via a sliding ladder.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

