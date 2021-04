Walking bridge at Maing Thauk Myawady Rd, Nyaungshwe, Myanmar (Burma)

1,000-Year-Old Stroll Over 1,000 years ago, a king built a walking bridge for his people. It helped them get to the markets faster than traveling on boats. The bridge remains today, just as it was all those years ago. Generations have crossed it to get to the markets. It was an amazing moment to consider life as I crossed it in the early morning behind this man with his cigarette, lost in his own thoughts.