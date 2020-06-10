Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund
2 Zhongshan East 1st Rd, WaiTan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200002
| +86 21 6322 9988
Photo courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund
Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the BundComprising a neoclassical building completed in 1910 and a modern 24-story tower, with a courtyard and promenade in between, this property has an enviable position right on the Bund. The heritage building formerly housed the exclusive Shanghai Club. European-style interiors include a grand lobby with dark-veined white marble and Palladian columns, sculpted rooftop cornices, and crystal chandeliers. Original fixtures include the city’s large triangular manual elevators. Peacock Alley, the promenade that connects the two buildings and looks onto the courtyard, houses restaurants and lounges. Rooms in the tower come with spellbinding Bund, Huangpu River, and Pudong views, while the 20 suites in the heritage building have painted timber panelling, hardwood floors, and polished mahogany furnishings.
almost 6 years ago
Flowers at the Waldorf Astoria
Some of the most beautiful floral arrangements in Shanghai are in the lobby of the Waldorf Astoria—stop by and marvel if you are touring the Bund.