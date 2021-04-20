Waldorf Astoria Panama
The Waldorf’s first Latin American property, this Calle Uruguay hotel opened in 2013 in a high-gloss, 36-floor high-rise just a block from Avenida Balboa. The 130 rooms and suites feature a gold-and-cream color scheme, the Waldorf’s signature plush bedding, and first-rate amenities like Nespresso machines and Salvatore Ferragamo toiletries. A select number of suites also feature their own terraces, complete with cushioned loungers. Relaxation is the theme on the seventh floor, where guests can find an outdoor pool and large hot tub, as well as a spa offering couples massages and body treatments like hot-stone therapy. The elegant Peacock Alley Lobby Bar serves cocktails and a Panamanian dessert tasting, while the Bungalow Terrace and Pool Bar offers haute comfort food, including a crispy mahi mahi sandwich and a burger topped with plantain jam.