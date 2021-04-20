Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Waldorf Astoria

Hardenbergstraße 28, 10623 Berlin, Germany
Website
| +49 30 8140000
Waldorf Astoria Berlin Germany
Waldorf Astoria Berlin Germany
Waldorf Astoria Berlin Germany
Waldorf Astoria Berlin Germany
Waldorf Astoria Berlin Germany
Waldorf Astoria Berlin Germany
Waldorf Astoria Berlin Germany
Waldorf Astoria Berlin Germany
Waldorf Astoria Berlin Germany
Waldorf Astoria Berlin Germany
Waldorf Astoria Berlin Germany
Waldorf Astoria Berlin Germany
Waldorf Astoria Berlin Germany
Waldorf Astoria Berlin Germany
Waldorf Astoria Berlin Germany
Waldorf Astoria Berlin Germany
Check Availability >

Waldorf Astoria

Although it only opened at the beginning of 2013, this 31-floor, limestone-lined skyscraper hotel has already become one of City West’s 5-star hot spots. Rising dramatically above the historic Zoologischer Garten district, it’s a statement in every sense. Designed by German architect Professor Christoph Mäckler, the hotel’s architectural boldness is matched by its art deco interiors: There are chandeliers and barrel-vaulted ceilings in the main entrance (a nod to the New York City Waldorf), and the rooms are clad in warm-hued woods, soft leather, and polished marble. Since each room has at least one glass wall, they all offer exceptional views (except, perhaps, for the few that face the inner courtyard); the higher you go, the better the experience gets. The hotel also benefits from a relaxed seasonal Mediterranean restaurant, a handsome café-bar, and a high-end spa.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points