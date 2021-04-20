Waldorf Astoria
Although it only opened at the beginning of 2013, this 31-floor, limestone-lined skyscraper hotel has already become one of City West’s 5-star hot spots. Rising dramatically above the historic Zoologischer Garten district, it’s a statement in every sense. Designed by German architect Professor Christoph Mäckler, the hotel’s architectural boldness is matched by its art deco interiors: There are chandeliers and barrel-vaulted ceilings in the main entrance (a nod to the New York City
Waldorf), and the rooms are clad in warm-hued woods, soft leather, and polished marble. Since each room has at least one glass wall, they all offer exceptional views (except, perhaps, for the few that face the inner courtyard); the higher you go, the better the experience gets. The hotel also benefits from a relaxed seasonal Mediterranean restaurant, a handsome café-bar, and a high-end spa.