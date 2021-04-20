Where are you going?
Waldhaus Restaurant

405 Spray Ave
Website
| +1 403-762-6860
The Best Fireside S'mores in the Canadian Rockies Banff Canada

The Best Fireside S'mores in the Canadian Rockies

Whether you're a guest at the fairy-tale castle-esque Fairmont Banff Springs resort or just passing through town for holiday, a meal at the hotel's Waldhaus Restaurant is a must. The cozy restaurant is has the feel of an Alpine hunting cottage with elk and moose heads decorating the walls and high-backed chairs bearing the emblem of the Swiss flag. In the winter, request a table by the fireplace. Guests can opt for traditional Swiss fondue or order a la carte and choose from dishes like beet salad and veal Zurichoise. Just make sure you leave room for dessert. Marshmallows for the S'mores are toasted over the fire in the fireplace and sandwiched between homemade graham crackers.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

