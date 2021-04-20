Wake-Up Little Suzie [CLOSED] 3409 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA

Funky, Cool, Suzie I don’t really like to shop, and it’s even worse for me when I HAVE to shop like when I need to pick up a gift for a friend. I struggle to find that perfect gift.



Thank goodness Wake Up Little Suzie exists. This small store is a go-to place for one-of-a-kind gifts for infants to adults. I can always count on a good selection of unique items for humans, animals, and the home—some things are whimsical, some just darn cute and others funky. Whatever it is, it’s always fun to look at. The store also carries more practical items like cards, eco-friendly soaps, and even jewelry. I have to say that I do have a weakness for the quirky clocks that hang on the wall.



Fun store to browse and great for picking up unique gifts!



Metro stop: Cleveland Park

