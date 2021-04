Explore Waitemata Harbour and the Auckland Waterfront

The gateway into Auckland in the Waitemata Harbour. Sprawling along the downtown area, and traversed by the Auckland Harbour Bridge (which you can climb if you're feeling adventurous), it's a good reminder of how close Auckland is to the sea.Here you have beautiful views of the skyscrapers downtown, the clear blue surrounding waters, and of course, the numerous shops, restaurants, and cafes nearby.Since Auckland enjoys much better weather than the rest of New Zealand , a great way to pass the time in Auckland is to go for a long stroll along the harbor.