Waitemata Harbour

Cruise the Harbour

The best 90 minutes of sightseeing in Auckland is from the water. Take a harbour cruise and see the city as it was intended to be seen, with commentary and stories as you head towards the Auckland Harbour Bridge, pass by Westhaven Marina (once the home of the America's Cup), double back to Devonport for a quick stop off and then have the opportunity to visit volcanic Rangitoto Island. Eat and drink on board, make new friends, work on your tan and add to your photo album. Done!