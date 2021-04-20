Where are you going?
Waitemata Harbour

Waitemata Harbour, New Zealand
Explore Waitemata Harbour and the Auckland Waterfront

The gateway into Auckland in the Waitemata Harbour. Sprawling along the downtown area, and traversed by the Auckland Harbour Bridge (which you can climb if you're feeling adventurous), it's a good reminder of how close Auckland is to the sea.

Here you have beautiful views of the skyscrapers downtown, the clear blue surrounding waters, and of course, the numerous shops, restaurants, and cafes nearby.

Since Auckland enjoys much better weather than the rest of New Zealand, a great way to pass the time in Auckland is to go for a long stroll along the harbor.
By Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Guy Needham
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Cruise the Harbour

The best 90 minutes of sightseeing in Auckland is from the water. Take a harbour cruise and see the city as it was intended to be seen, with commentary and stories as you head towards the Auckland Harbour Bridge, pass by Westhaven Marina (once the home of the America's Cup), double back to Devonport for a quick stop off and then have the opportunity to visit volcanic Rangitoto Island. Eat and drink on board, make new friends, work on your tan and add to your photo album. Done!

