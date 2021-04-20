Waitangi Treaty Grounds

The day that changed history—that’s how New Zealanders refer to February 6, 1840, the date a representative of the British Crown and 40 Maori chiefs signed the Treaty of Waitangi. The founding document of the nation, it established British sovereignty over the islands. While the treaty has proved a sometimes-controversial agreement, Waitangi Day is now a national holiday. Here, you can tour the Treaty House, the Carved Meeting House and the flagstaff that marks the spot where the treaty was signed. A new two-story museum recounting the history of British and Maori relations and the events leading up to the treaty opened in February 2016.

